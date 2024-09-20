The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of the Patwari, Revenue Department posts written test. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The board will call candidates for the document verification process based on the merit list. The schedule of the document verification will be released later on. The written exam was held on September 1.

How to check the JKSSB Patwari result

Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in Go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on the Patwari result link Check the result Save the result and print it for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to the final answer key.