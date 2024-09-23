MAH CET 2024 final merit list out; CAP option form link live at bbabcacap24.mahacet.org
Candidates can fill CAP Round-I Option Form at bbabcacap24.mahacet.org till September 25, 2024.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the final merit list of Counselling Round I for admission to BCA / BBA / BMS / BBM / MBA (Integrated) / MCA (Integrated) Admissions 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round I option form at bbabcacap24.mahacet.org till September 25, 2024.
The provisional seat allotment of CAP Round-I will be released on September 28, 2024. The candidates can self-verify the allotted seats by accepting declaration through their login from September 29 to October 1 up to 3.00 PM. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable for seat acceptance. The applicants can report to the allotted Institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and the fee by October 1, 2024.
Candidates can check the detailed schedule available below:
Direct link to the admission schedule.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the final merit list
- Visit the official website bbabcacap24.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab
- Click on the final merit list links
- Login and download the final merit status
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to final merit list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.