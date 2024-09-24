The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The candidates shortlisted in the written exam will appear for the next stage which includes the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs), and Medical Standards Tests. The shortlisted candidates will have to fill Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s website. For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on the ‘Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024’ link Open the PDF, check your result Print the result for future reference

Direct link to the UPSC CAPF result 2024.