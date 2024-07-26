The Union Public Service Commission’s ( UPSC ) has released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 4 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the schedule commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the notification.

Direct link to CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.

Steps to download CAPF AC admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF AC 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF AC admit card 2024.