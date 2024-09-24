Rashtriya Indian Military College ( RIMC ) Dehradun (UK) will soon stop accepting applications for admission to Class 8th for the July 2025 term. Students studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply till September 30, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

Application Process

Completely filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for Boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before 30.09.2024. More details in the notification below:

