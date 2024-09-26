The Delhi Development Authority ( DDA ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Section Officer and Junior Secretariat Assistant (ASO/ JSA) Stage II exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dda.gov.in.

The Stage II exam will be conducted on September 28 and 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. A total of 7003 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Stage II exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 687 vacancies.

Steps to download ASO/ JSA Stage II admit card 2024

Visit the official website dda.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Jobs’ tabs Click on the ASO/ JSA Stage II admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASO/ JSA Stage II admit card 2024.