The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for AMO posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 28, 2024.

A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 805 AMO vacancies.

“The candidates are advised to login on as above given web address in order to file their objection. The objection portal will be functional from 26.O9.2024 to 28.09.2024 (till 11:59 pm). Thereafter, the link will be disabled. Objections filed through any other mode will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AMO answer key 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AMO answer key 2024.