The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of posts of Drafter, Technician Grade-2 (Electrical/Mechanical), Tubewell Mistry, and other technical cadre. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates can start the application process from September 28 to October 18. Candidates can make changes to their application from October 21 to 24. The commission is hiring for 196 posts in various departments. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved category have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/EWS/PWD category have to pay Rs 150. Candidates who are orphan should not pay any application fee.

Steps to apply

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Once active, click on the application link Register yourself Fill the application form and submit the form Pay the application fee Print the application form for future reference