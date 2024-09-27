The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Stenographer exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Applicants can access their SSO ID to get their exam district location.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card will be released on September 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Stenographer vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Steno exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Log in to your SSO ID Click on the exam city intimation link for Stenographer posts Check the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

