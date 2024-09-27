The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Statistical Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on the ‘Preliminary Examination for the Post of Statistical Assistant’ admit card link Fill your details Download the admit card Print the admit card for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.