The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is closing the registration window for the recruitment of Constable/ Fire (Male) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in until September 30 by 11.00 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1130 constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on September 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/OBT), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ ST and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable/ Fire Posts 2024

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the ‘Login’ link Register and proceed with the application for Constable/ Fire (Male) posts 2024 Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable/ Fire posts 2024.