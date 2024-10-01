Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will today, October 1, close the online application window for recruitment to the Constable (Kitchen Services) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 819 Constable (Kitchen Services) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on October 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board. NSQF level 1 course in food production or kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to general (UR), OBC, EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Constable (Kitchen Services) posts

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference