The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the theory exam of the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams for the October and November 2024 sessions. Both Indian and overseas students can check the exam schedule through the official website www.nios.ac.in.

As per the official notification, NIOS Class 10th and 12th will start from October 22 onwards in both Indian and overseas exam centers. The examination will conclude on November 30. “The result is likely to be declared within 7 weeks after the last date of the examination,” reads the notification. The admit card will be released on the NIOS website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Steps to check the date sheet

Visit the official website www.nios.ac.in On the homepage, go to the notification tab Click on ‘examination and result’ Click on ‘Date Sheet of NIOS Public Examination (Theory)-Oct/Nov-2024’ link Check the date sheet Print it for future reference

Direct link to the official exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.