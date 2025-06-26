The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the results of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET - 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted from June 16 to 19, 2025. The exam is conducted for admission into full time courses of M.E/ M.Tech./ M.Pharm./ M. Arch./ Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

Steps to download TS PGECET result 2025

Visit the official website pgecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS PGECET result 2025.