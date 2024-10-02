The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will reopen the registration link for Technician Recruitment 2024 today, October 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website rrbapply.gov.in till October 16.

The board has also decided to increase the vacancy from 9,144 to 14,298. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of general category will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. Candidates of SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS will have to Rs 250 as application fee.

Steps to apply for RRB Technician Posts

Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in Click on the apply and register Login and fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit the form Print the application

Key points to remember

Candidates who applied during the previous window and paid the application fees they will not be required to pay any extra fee during this window.

Existing candidates will be able to apply for newly added categories and for already notified categories they did not opt for previously. They will be also allowed to modify the previously selected categories.

Existing candidates can only edit their educational qualifications, re-upload photographs, and signatures, and change RRB and post preferences.

Candidates who did not submit their applications previously, those who applied but did not pay the fee and those who applied for Category 1 (Technician Grade 1) and did not apply for Technician Grade 3 will be treated as fresh candidates.

During the re-opened application window, new candidates can apply for Technician posts under all categories – 2 to 40.