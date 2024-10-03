The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Engineering Services Examination (Notification No. 23/2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The applicants have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Physical Certificate Verification and Oral Test was held on August 28, 29 and Counselling was held on September 10, 2024.

Steps to download CSE result 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Under ‘recruitment tab’, click on the CSE result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE result 2023.