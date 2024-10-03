TNPSC CSE result 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result of the Combined Engineering Services Examination (Notification No. 23/2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The applicants have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Physical Certificate Verification and Oral Test was held on August 28, 29 and Counselling was held on September 10, 2024.
Steps to download CSE result 2023
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
Under ‘recruitment tab’, click on the CSE result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CSE result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.