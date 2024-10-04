Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the results of the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The Commission has shortlisted 45 candidates to appear for the interview round. The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.