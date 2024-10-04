The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 or CGL Exam 2024. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 6 up to 6.00 pm.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 03.10.2024 (6.00 PM) to 06.10.2024 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 06.10.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The Tier-I examination 2024 was conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024, at different centres nationwide. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab Login and check CGL answer key 2024 Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any