SSC CGL answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by October 6
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by October 6, 2024.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 or CGL Exam 2024. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 6 up to 6.00 pm.
“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 03.10.2024 (6.00 PM) to 06.10.2024 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 06.10.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.
The Tier-I examination 2024 was conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024, at different centres nationwide. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CGL answer key 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab
Login and check CGL answer key 2024
Download the answer key and take a printout
Submit suggestions, if any
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.