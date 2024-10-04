The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Junior Judicial Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in till October 15, 2024. Candidates can make corrections to their forms from October 18 to 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 JJA vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognized university. The applicants should have passed Typewriting Examination in English and Hindi Languages from any recognized Board of Shorthand and Typewriting Examination or Valid CPCT Score Card from Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information and Technology (MAP-IT). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved categories/ other state’s are required to pay a fee of Rs 943.40, whereas a fee of Rs 743.40 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for MPHC JJA posts 2024

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab Click on ‘Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here’ Register and proceed with the application process for JJA posts Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JJA posts 2024.