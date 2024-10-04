The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released document verification for the Bihar Agriculture Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates should upload the certificates/documents mentioned in their online application on the dashboard from September 7 to 9. The Commission has also released the list of eligible and non-eligible candidates. The result of the Bihar Agriculture Service Written (Objective) Competitive Examination was published on September 27. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the eligibility list

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘List of Eligible & Ineligible Candidates Bihar Agriculture Services Competitive Examinations (Advt. Nos. 18~21/2024)’ link Check your roll number Save the list Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the eligibility list.