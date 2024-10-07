The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will soon end the online application for admission to Class 6 for the session 2025-26. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can out the application form for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025 (JNVST 2025) on the official website navodaya.gov.in till today, October 7, 2024.

The exams will be conducted in two phases — on April 12, 2025, at 11.30 AM and on January 18, 2025, at 11.30 AM.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates studying in Class V in a district are allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located and studying class V in the same district are eligible to apply for admission to JNVs through JNVST.

Steps to register for JNVST 2025 Class VI

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class VI registration 2025 link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

