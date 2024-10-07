ITBP recruitment 2024: Apply for 545 Constable Driver posts from October 8
Candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 8 onwards.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from male candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver) 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 8 to November 6, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as on November 6, 2024. The upper age limit relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board or institution or equivalent. Applicants can check more details available in the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from general (UR), OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas ex-servicemen, SC, ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.