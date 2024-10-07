Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has invited online applications from male candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver) 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 8 to November 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as on November 6, 2024. The upper age limit relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board or institution or equivalent. Applicants can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general (UR), OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas ex-servicemen, SC, ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.