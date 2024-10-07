The Rajasthan Local Self Government ( LSG ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Safai Karamchari posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 6, 2024.

Applicants can make changes to their forms from November 11 to 25 by paying a fee of Rs 100. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23,820 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: No specific educational qualifications are required for this post. The applicants must be residents of Rajasthan and have at least one year of experience in sanitation work. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 600, whereas applicants from PwD/reserved categories will have to pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Safai Karamchari posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Now’ against ‘SAFAI KARAMCHARI BHARTI 2024’ Complete the OTR registration Login to the SSO portal and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference