UKPSC Upper PCS 2025: Admit cards out at psc.uk.gov.in, direct link here
Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18, 2025. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can now download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 123 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts:
General Studies paper: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm
General Aptitude Test: 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
Steps to download UKPSC Upper PCS admit card 2025
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- Under Announcements, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 link
- Download Link — Admit Card
- Fill details and login
- View and download the admit card
Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.