The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today, June 18, 2025. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can now download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 123 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts:

General Studies paper: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm

General Aptitude Test: 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Steps to download UKPSC Upper PCS admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Under Announcements, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 link Download Link — Admit Card Fill details and login View and download the admit card

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS admit card 2025.