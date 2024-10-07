The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL) has released the Phase I exam admit card for the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 13 for one hour. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

“The total time for the test is 60 minutes; however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 120 minutes including the time required for logging in, going through the instructions etc. All tests except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Steps to download AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2024” link Now, click on the Phase-I admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO Phase I admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.