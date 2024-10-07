The Indian Air Force has postponed the Phase-I exam schedule of Agniveervayu Intake (02/2025). The exam will now be conducted from November 16 onwards. The online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for English paper. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence on October 18, 2024.

IAF will send Phase I admit cards to the eligible candidates on their registered e-mail IDs between 48-72 hrs prior to the examination. All other details regarding the Phase-I online exam available in the official notification remains the same.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam.