The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released admit cards for the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ukutet.com .

The UTET 2024 will be conducted on October 24, 2024 in two sessions — UTET I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and UTET II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for October 26, 2024.

Candidates unable to download their hall tickets can visit their selected first nodal examination centre on October 22 and 23 to get their admit cards.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for UTET 2024

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, log in to the candidate portal Check and download the admit Take a printout for future reference

