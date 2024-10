The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment of Research Assistant vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from October 15 to November 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have At least IInd class Postgraduate degree in Economics/Economics and Public Administration/Public Administration/ Sociology/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Statistics, Provided that a Post Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics should have had Economics or Sociology as one of the subject in B.A. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400