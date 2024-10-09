The Assam State School Education Board (SSEM) has released the answer key for the Assam Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) phase 2 exam. Eligible candidates can check the answer key through the official website site.sebaonline.org till October 18.

The board has also opened the objection window. Candidates can submit the objections related to the answer key by paying Rs 500 per question with proper justification. If any objection is found valid the objection fee will be refunded. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the answer key

Visit the official website site.sebaonline.org On the homepage, go to the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts Click on the respective paper you want to check the answer key Download the answer key Submit objections, if any Print the answer key for future reference

Direct link to check the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.