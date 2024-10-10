The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 12 to 23 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The Commission will release an interview letter one week before the commencement of the interview. Candidates can download their interview letter through the official website using their respective roll numbers. The DV was conducted from September 20 to 22.

The commission has ordered the candidates to be present at the commission’s office 1 hour and 30 minutes before the allotted time slot. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 32nd Judicial Services interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the interview schedule.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.