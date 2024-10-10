The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the written exam of the Combined Recruitment examination of different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2023 under Advertisement No. 5053. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The exam will be held from October 17 to 23. The examination will take place in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong question.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Combined Recruitment Examination Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2023 Enter required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.