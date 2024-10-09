The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the indicative notification for the posts of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers 2024 for Government Secondary Schools under School and Mass Education Department, Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the indicative notice from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6025 LTR Teacher vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The registration schedule will be released in the detailed notification.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1984

TGT Science (PCM): 1020

TGT Science (CBZ): 880

Hindi Teacher: 711

Classical (Sanskrit) Teacher: 729

Telugu Teacher: 06

Urdu Teacher: 14

Physical Education Teacher: 681

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CHSL mains final answer key 2024 at www.ossc.gov.in . The Main exams were conducted on September 13 and 14 in Bhubaneshwar for 3292 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies for the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Asst., Homeopathic Asst., Unani Asst. ), and Amin.

