The Maharashtra Public Service Commission ( MPSC ) has released the notifications of the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazzetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 (Advt.No. 048/2024) and Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 (Advt.No. 049/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mpsc.gov.in from October 14 to November 4, 2024.

The Group B Services Prelims exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, whereas the Group C Services Prelims exam will be held on February 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 480 Group B posts and 1333 Group C posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, application fee, and other information available in the official notifications.

Steps to apply for Group B, C Services posts 2024

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Facilities’ Now click on ‘Online Application System’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the document Download a copy and take a printout for future