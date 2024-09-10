The Maharashtra Public Service Commission ( MPSC ) has announced the schedule for State Services interviews for phase 4. The interviews will take place on September 18, 19, 20, and 24 in two slots — 8.30 AM and 10.30 AM. Candidates can check their respective time and date slots from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The interview process will be held at the MPSC Office, Trishul Gold Field Bldg, Plot No.34, Opp. Sarovar Vihar, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 vacancies in the State Government.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in Go to latest update tab Click the notification regarding interview schedule Check your slot using roll and save the schedule Print it for future reference

About the MPSC State Services Exam

MPSC State Services exams are conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission annually. The State Service Exam also called as MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted to hire Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra State Government.