APSSB HC/Constable Driver final result out, download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has declared the final result of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.
The DV was conducted on August 30 and Medical Fitness Tests were held from September 25 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.
Steps to download HC/Constable Driver final result 2024
Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the HC/ Constable Driver DV final result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to HC/Constable Driver final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.