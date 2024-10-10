The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has declared the final result of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The DV was conducted on August 30 and Medical Fitness Tests were held from September 25 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.

Steps to download HC/Constable Driver final result 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the HC/ Constable Driver DV final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HC/Constable Driver final result.