The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Additional Private Secretary 2024 posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on October 26 and 27, 2024. The admit card will be released at psc.uk.gov.in on October 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 APS vacancies.

Direct link to APS exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download UKPSC APS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference