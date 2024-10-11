The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Employer’s Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can check their respective time and date slots through the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The interview will run from November 4 to December 6. It will be conducted during the morning shift (9:00 a.m.) and afternoon shift (noon) at UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, 110069.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 418 vacancies.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in EPFO Check your interview schedule Save the schedule and print it out for future reference

Direct link to check the interview schedule.