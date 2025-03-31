The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Preliminary exam results of the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims exam 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Main examination scheduled for June 21 and 22, 2025. Candidates may download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the Main exam. This recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II.

Steps to download Geo-Scientist Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.