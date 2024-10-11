The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main exam 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The Main exam for exam will be conducted on October 26 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and on October 27 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Direct link to RO/ARO exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download RO/ARO Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains admit card 2024.