The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a document verification schedule for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Eligible candidates can check the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The document verification will take place from October 16 to 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5261 CHO vacancies. The written exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB CHO DV schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news notification Click on ‘CHO Recruitment 2022 : Time schedule for first phase of document verification’ Check the schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the schedule.