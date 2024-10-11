The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the document verification of the Patwari, Revenue Department posts under Advt. No. 02 of 2021. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from October 16 to 18, 2024.

“The candidates are required to produce original documents/ certificates in original, along-with one set of self-attested copies, before the designated Document Verification Committee. The list includes — a copy of the online application form(s), two passport-size recent colour photographs, one original photo ID Proof i.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/PAN card/Passport etc, DOB Certificate (10th Diploma/ Marks card, Domicile Certificate, and others,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JKSSB Patwari DV schedule

Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in Go to the ‘What’s New’ tab Click on the Patwari DV schedule link Check and download the DV schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Patwari DV schedule link.