The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon end the application process for the posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till today, October 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC candidates is Rs 750. Candidates of SC/ ST/PwBD categories should not pay any application fee.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the SCO registration link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO posts.