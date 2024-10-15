The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited ( BSPHCL ) will today, October 15, close the application form for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in .

The recruitment aims to fill 4016 vacancies. Earlier, the BSPHCL had notified 2610 JEE, AEE, and other posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024: 86

JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024: 113

Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024: 806 and 115, respectively

Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024: 740

Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024: 2156

Direct link to the registration reopening notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Advt. No. 01/2024

Advt. No. 02/2024

Advt. No. 03/2024

Advt. No. 04/2024

Advt. No. 05/2024

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ EBC/BC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas a fee of Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/PWBD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for BSPHCL posts 2024

Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply online application for External Recruitment ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)’ Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.