BSPHCL application for AEE, JEE, and other 4016 posts ends today; check details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at bsphcl.co.in till October 15, 2024.
The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) will today, October 15, close the application form for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in.
The recruitment aims to fill 4016 vacancies. Earlier, the BSPHCL had notified 2610 JEE, AEE, and other posts.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024: 86
- JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024: 113
- Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024: 806 and 115, respectively
- Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024: 740
- Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024: 2156
Direct link to the registration reopening notification.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:
Application Fee
The applicants from Unreserved/ EBC/BC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas a fee of Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/PWBD/Female candidates.
Steps to apply for BSPHCL posts 2024
- Visit the official website bsphcl.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply online application for External Recruitment ENN-01/24, 02/24, 03/24, 04/24 & 05/24)’
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.