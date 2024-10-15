MPHC JJA recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 40 Jr Judicial Assistant posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in.
Today, October 15, is the last date to apply for Junior Judicial Assistant posts in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC). Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in. Candidates can make corrections to their forms from October 18 to 20, 2024.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 JJA vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognized university. The applicants should have passed Typewriting Examination in English and Hindi Languages from any recognized Board of Shorthand and Typewriting Examination or Valid CPCT Score Card from Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information and Technology (MAP-IT). More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved categories/ other state’s are required to pay a fee of Rs 943.40, whereas a fee of Rs 743.40 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for MPHC JJA posts 2024
Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab
Click on ‘Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here’
Register and proceed with the application process for JJA posts
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for JJA posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.