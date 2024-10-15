The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released admit cards for the Assistant Branch Operator and Data Entry Officer under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Branch Operator, 5 vacancies are for Data Entry Operators and 2 vacancies are for Stenographer posts.

Direct link to ABO/DEO exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DEO/ABO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ABO/DEO admit card 2024.