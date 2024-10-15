Bihar Vidhan Parishad DEO/ABO admit card 2024 released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.
The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released admit cards for the Assistant Branch Operator and Data Entry Officer under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Branch Operator, 5 vacancies are for Data Entry Operators and 2 vacancies are for Stenographer posts.
Direct link to ABO/DEO exam schedule 2024.
Steps to download admit card 2024
Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the DEO/ABO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ABO/DEO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.