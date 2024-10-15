GPSC Drugs Inspector final answer key 2024 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Drugs Inspector posts (Advt. No. 55/2023-24) today, October 15. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.
Steps to download Drugs Inspector final answer key
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Drug Inspector final answer key 2024.
