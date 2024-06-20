The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Veterinary Officer posts, Class-II, in the Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Advt. No. 13/2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interviews were held from April 12 to May 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 vacancies.

Steps to download Veterinary Officer result 2023

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Veterinary Officer result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VO result 2023.