The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor in various specialties/ super-specialties. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in from October 25 to November 21 (4.30 pm).

A total of 80 vacancies have been notified, of which 26 vacancies are for Professor posts (JIPMER, Puducherry), 35 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Puducherry), 2 for Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal), and 17 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal). Candidates can check the detailed notification below before applying.

Application Fee Category Application Fee UR/OBC/EWSs Rs 1500+Transaction charges as applicable SC/ST Rs 1200+Transaction charges as applicable PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) Exempted from application fees

